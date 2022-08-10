Preview the 2023 legislative session with Tribune reporters, elected officials, Capitol insiders and more

A Preview of the 2023 Legislative Session Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Texans are facing tremendous challenges, and after the new year, state lawmakers will finally have their chance to draft legislation that responds — or doesn't — to the biggest issues of the day. How do newly elected officials, old guard incumbents and Capitol insiders see the state of things heading into the 88th legislative session?

Join us Dec. 6 in Austin for a special Texas Tribune event, A Preview of the 2023 Legislative Session, dedicated to exploring state lawmakers’ top priorities and what’s ahead for Texans. Get the latest on new policies up for debate, the politics that could play out and the people who will make it all happen.

