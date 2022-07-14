Join us to examine the future of rural Texas with lawmakers, local officials, residents and more

The Future of Rural Texas Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Rural Texans provide the food, fuel and fiber that sustain Texas, but they are often left out of the conversation in Austin. What are the big issues facing rural Texans and what makes for a thriving rural community?

Join The Texas Tribune and industry experts, community leaders and local lawmakers from across Texas for a special event, The Future of Rural Texas, happening Nov. 17-18 in person in Lubbock and streaming virtually.

This program will both examine hard realities for rural Texans and bring forward success stories from rural communities with thoughtful panel conversations, one-on-one interviews, discussions and more.

Register for the multiday event here

Ad

This multiday event will be simultaneously streamed for virtual attendees and will be available to watch on demand afterward at texastribune.org/events.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.

Sponsors help make our events possible. Thank you to Texas Rural Funders, Texas Association of Counties, Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas, Methodist Healthcare Ministries of South Texas, Inc., Raise Your Hand Texas, Texas Farm Bureau and Texas Rural Health Association for supporting this event and Texas Tech University for hosting this event.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.