AMBER Alert issued for 2 missing 14-year-old girls from Central Texas last seen 5 days ago, police say

MCGREGOR, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for two 14-year-old girls from Central Texas who have been missing for five days, the McGregor Police Department said.

Police said Aysha Lynn Cross and Emiliee Solomon were last seen on Wednesday, June 29 in Mcgregor, Texas.

Aysha was described by officers as being 5′02″ and 105 lbs. with black hair and hazel eyes. Emiliee was described by police as being 5′01″ and 175 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. Police don’t know what either of the girls was wearing around the time of their disappearances.

Law enforcement officials believe the girls are in grave or immediate danger. Anyone with information regarding their abductions is urged to call the McGregor Police Department at (254) 840-2855.