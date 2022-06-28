Roe v. Wade, overturned: Scenes of despair and joy after a historic decision

(Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune, Shelby Tauber For The Texas Tribune)

Video: See rallies and hear from protesters on both sides of the abortion rights issue in Austin, Houston and San Antonio on June 24, 2022, the day the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade, ending federal protections for abortion. Credit: The Texas Tribune Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

The U.S. Supreme Court ruled Friday to overturn Roe v. Wade, ending the constitutional right for women to have abortions. Demonstrations quickly sprang up across Texas, and thousands of people took to the streets to grieve or celebrate the high court’s decision. Below are images from Texas Tribune photojournalists in the nation’s capital, Austin, San Antonio, Houston, McAllen and Dallas.

Ad

Abortion-rights demonstrators protest outside the U.S. Supreme Court after the court overturned the landmark Roe v. Wade abortion decision, in Washington, D.C., on June 24, 2022. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

tk Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Tktk Credit: for The Texas Tribune

afssd Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Abortion-rights protesters react to the overturning of Roe v. Wade in Washington, D.C. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators show up outside the U.S. Supreme Court on June 24, 2022. Credit: Jason Garza for The Texas Tribune

Hundreds of protesters chanted outside the federal courthouse in San Antonio on Friday. Credit: Alejandra Sol Casas for The Texas Tribune

Ad

In Austin, protesters marched through the street downtown in opposition of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Credit: Evan L'Roy/The Texas Tribune

A woman cries out during a march near the Texas Capitol on Friday. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators gather in downtown Austin on Friday after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

Protesters march toward the state capitol in Austin. Credit: Sergio Flores for The Texas Tribune

Addison Kardos, 15, walks with thousands of people in a protest for abortion rights in San Antonio. Credit: Kaylee Greenlee Beal for The Texas Tribune

A man carries his daughter during a rally for abortion rights outside the federal courthouse in San Antonio. Credit: Kaylee Greenlee Beal for The Texas Tribune

Ad

Brock Akers, the board president of Houston Coalition for Life, speaks at a rally in support of the Supreme Court’s decision outside the Planned Parenthood office in Houston. Credit: Contributor

Vienne Crook smiles at a rally in Houston supporting the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Credit: Contributor

Cyclists ride past the Whole Woman’s Health abortion clinic in McAllen, which was effectively shut down after the Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade on Friday. Credit: Michael Gonzalez for The Texas Tribune

Anti-abortion demonstrators listen to a prayer at a Houston rally in support of the high court’s decision. Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators gather outside the federal courthouse in Houston hours after the Supreme Court announced its ruling. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

Ad

A demonstrator speaks passionately to protesters gathered outside the federal courthouse in Houston. Credit: Briana Vargas for The Texas Tribune

A cross lays on the ground next to a tree hung with rosaries outside of the Southwestern Women’s Surgery Center in Dallas. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Demonstrators march through the streets of downtown Dallas. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

People march in Dallas in protest of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Demonstration attendees hold up their fists in protest of the Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade in downtown Dallas. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Ad

A demonstrator flips off counter protesters in Dallas. Credit: Shelby Tauber for The Texas Tribune

Anti-abortion demonstrators place flowers on a makeshift memorial outside the Planned Parenthood offices in Houston. Credit: Justin Rex for The Texas Tribune

Lily Kate Cole speaks in support of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade out of the Planned Parenthood in Houston. Credit: Contributor

Activists make signs in preparation for an abortion-rights rally in East Austin on Sunday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Police form a line to prevent protesters from walking down 3rd street at a rally for abortion rights in Austin. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Ad

Abortion-rights activists march through Austin on Sunday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

A pro-life activists and an abortion rights activist argue at a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Jun. 26, 2022. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Attendees hold signs at a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Jun. 26, 2022. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Abortion rights activists march through East Austin following a rally in East Austin on Jun. 26, 2022. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

An abortion rights activist holds a sign at a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Jun. 26, 2022. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Ad

Protesters attend a rally for abortion rights in East Austin on Sunday. Credit: Jordan Vonderhaar for The Texas Tribune

Join us Sept. 22-24 in person in downtown Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival and experience 100+ conversation events featuring big names you know and others you should from the worlds of politics, public policy, the media and tech — all curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Buy tickets.