Have you seen her? AMBER Alert issued for 13-year-old girl last seen in Honey Grove believed to be in grave danger, police say

HONEY GROVE, Texas – An AMBER Alert has been issued for a 13-year-old girl believed to be in immediate danger, officers with the Honey Grove Police Department said.

Police said Kionna Braxton was last seen on Tuesday, June 14, and was wearing blondish/brown braids, an orange and white cheerleading outfit, and blue/orange/red Croc footwear during the time of her disappearance.

Kionna is described by police as being 4 feet 11 inches tall with brown eyes.

Law enforcement officials believe she could be in grave or immediate danger.

Anyone with information regarding this abduction is urged to contact Honey Grove PD at (903) 378-2222.