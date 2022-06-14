Go “Inside the Interim” with El Paso-area lawmakers at our free public event

Inside the Interim with El Paso Lawmakers Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Texas’ state lawmakers have their work cut out for them for the next legislative session. There’s a list of issues piling up, and that’s not counting the impact of November’s general election.

How will El Paso-area lawmakers address pressing issues like abortion, voting, gun violence and more?

Join The Texas Tribune at 10 a.m. MT / 11 a.m. CT on Tuesday, June 28, at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Undergraduate Learning Center for “Inside the Interim with El Paso Lawmakers,” a free in-person and virtual event on what this legislative interim and the 2023 session will mean for El Pasoans.

Ad

Hear from three El Paso-area lawmakers — state Sen. César Blanco and state Reps. Joe Moody and Claudia Ordaz Perez — in a live conversation moderated by Texas Tribune CEO Evan Smith.

Register for the conversation here.

The event will take place in Room 106 at The University of Texas at El Paso’s Undergraduate Learning Center, located at 2151 Wiggins Road, El Paso, Texas 79902. Free public parking is available on the top level of the Sun Bowl Garage, located at 2522 Sun Bowl Drive, El Paso, Texas 79902.

Ad

About our Speakers

César Blanco, State Senator, D-El Paso

Blanco has represented Senate District 29 since 2021. He sits on the Health and Human Services, Higher Education, Transportation, Veteran Affairs, and Border Security committees. He also serves on the executive committee of the El Paso Metropolitan Planning Organization. Previously, Blanco served as state representative for House District 76 for six years.

Joe Moody, State Representative, D-El Paso

Moody has represented House District 78 since 2009. He serves as vice chair of the House Calendars Committee and sits on the Judiciary and Civil Jurisprudence Committee and the Redistricting Committee. Previously, Moody was a prosecutor in the El Paso County district attorney’s office.

Claudia Ordaz Perez, State Representative, D-El Paso

Ordaz Perez has represented House District 76 since 2021. She sits on the Business and Industry, International Relations and Economic Development, and Resolutions Calendars committees. Previously, Ordaz Perez served as Mayor Pro Tempore and City Council member for El Paso.

Ad

Evan Smith, CEO of The Texas Tribune

Smith is the CEO and co-founder of The Texas Tribune. Previously, he spent nearly 18 years at Texas Monthly, including eight years as editor and a year as president and editor-in-chief.

The conversation will also be available to view on demand after the event at texastribune.org/events.

The Texas Tribune thanks its sponsors.

Tribune events are also supported through contributions from our founding investors and members. Though donors and corporate sponsors underwrite Texas Tribune events, they play no role in determining the content, panelists or line of questioning.

Join us Sept. 22-24 in person in downtown Austin for The Texas Tribune Festival and experience 100+ conversation events featuring big names you know and others you should from the worlds of politics, public policy, the media and tech — all curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Buy tickets.