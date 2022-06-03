88º

TribCast: How effective is “hardening” schools? And where does the investigation into the Uvalde shooting stand?

James Barragán And Justin Dehn

Thousands of roses, handwritten notes, hundreds of candles and dozens of stuffed animals surrounded a fountain in the center of the City of Uvalde town square on May 29. (Kaylee Greenlee Beal For The Texas Tribune, Kaylee Greenlee Beal For The Texas Tribune)

TribCast: June 3, 2022

On this week’s episode, James speaks with Kate and Josh about the effectiveness of “hardening” schools to prevent mass shootings and where the investigation into the law enforcement response of the Uvalde shooting stands.

