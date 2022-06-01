Five injured victims remain hospitalized one week after Uvalde school shooting

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Five of the 17 children and adults injured in last week’s mass shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde are still being treated in hospitals across San Antonio more than a week after the massacre.

As of Wednesday morning, a spokesperson at University Hospital in San Antonio said the facility is still treating three patients. A 66-year-old woman and a 9-year-old girl are both in good condition, while a 10-year-old girl remains in serious condition. A fourth child had been discharged as of Friday, May 27. The 10-year-old girl and elderly woman had both arrived at the hospital in serious condition, according to the hospital.

Ad

Two adults injured in the shooting remain at Brooke Army Medical Center and are in good condition, spokesperson Bob Whetstone said Wednesday. Both had arrived at the hospital in serious condition, according to a post on the medical center’s Facebook page last week.

“We continue to pray for comfort and strength for all affected by this terrible tragedy in the weeks and months ahead,” Brooke Army Medical Center representatives said on Twitter on Monday.

A male child was also treated at Methodist Children’s Hospital in San Antonio. A spokesperson said the child was discharged on Sunday.

Just after the shooting on May 24, 15 injured children and adults were initially taken to Uvalde Memorial Hospital, where they were either treated and discharged or transported to other hospitals. Ten of those injured were discharged the same day as the shooting, including seven children and three adults.

Funerals for the 19 students and two adults killed in the massacre began this week and will continue throughout the next two weeks.

Ad

Meanwhile, the superintendent of the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District announced Wednesday that students will not return to Robb Elementary School, where the shooting took place. Instead, the students will be moved to other campuses.