UVALDE, Texas – Academy Award-winning actor Matthew McConaughey visited Uvalde, Texas, his home town, following the mass shooting on Tuesday that killed 19 children and 2 adults, according to Texas Rep. Tony Gonzales.

McConaughey met with families and community members on Friday at the Uvalde Civic Center.

Gonzales tweeted out pictures of McConaughey meeting with members of the Uvalde community on Friday.

