(Lauren Witte For The Texas Tribune, Lauren Witte For The Texas Tribune)

Mourners in front of a memorial at Robb Elementary School on Thursday, May 26, 2022

Texas Tribune TribCast: June 27, 2022 Your browser does not support the audio element.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

On this week's episode, Matthew speaks with James and Jolie about the mass shooting at Robb Elementary and whether anything will be done to prevent another one.