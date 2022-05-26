Watch: Texas officials hold press conference to address police response to mass shooting at Uvalde elementary school

Live update from officials on Uvalde school shooting Credit: KVUE-TV News Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Local officials will hold a press conference Thursday at 1 p.m. Central time to address law enforcement's response to a school shooting Tuesday in Uvalde that left 19 children and two teachers dead. This comes after news reports quoted local residents saying that law enforcement didn't enter the school fast enough.

The gunman was confronted by a law enforcement officer before he entered the elementary school that became the site of his massacre, authorities said Wednesday. Many questions remained about the circumstances that led up to his attack after state leaders and law enforcement officers laid out a broad but horrific sequence of events during a press conference Wednesday. Authorities also revealed that 17 more people were injured in the rampage.

On Thursday, USA Today reported that officials were conducting an investigation into the police's response.

Watch live via KVUE-TV News.