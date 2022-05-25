Watch live: Gov. Greg Abbott, state leaders and law enforcement press conference about Uvalde school shooting at 12:30 p.m.

Get the data and visuals that accompany this story →

Gov. Greg Abbott will hold a press conference at 12:30 p.m. Central time at Uvalde High School to discuss updates in the Robb Elementary School shooting that left 19 kids and two adults dead.

Abbott will be joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan, Attorney General Ken Paxton, U.S. Sen. John Cornyn, U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz and other elected officials. Uvalde law enforcement will also participate.

The Uvalde massacre is the second-deadliest shooting at an elementary, middle or high school on record in the United States, following the 2012 Sandy Hook Elementary shooting in Newtown, Connecticut.

The massacre in Uvalde is the eighth mass shooting in a Texas public space since an Army psychiatrist opened fire at Fort Hood Army base in November 2009, killing 13 people in what was later determined to be an act of religious extremism. Five years later, in April 2014, another Fort Hood soldier killed three people and wounded a dozen more on the base before he killed himself during a firefight with military police.

