Students, teachers in Uvalde elementary school shooting were in one classroom, law enforcement says

Police blocked off the road leading to the scene of a school shooting at Robb Elementary in Uvalde on Tuesday. Law enforcement officials said all of the shooting victims were in one classroom.

The 19 children and two teachers killed Tuesday at a South Texas elementary school — the second-deadliest public school shooting in U.S. history — were all in the same classroom, a state law enforcement official said Wednesday morning.

The gunman — Salvador Ramos, an 18-year-old Uvalde resident — barricaded himself inside a classroom at Robb Elementary School and “began shooting anyone that was in his way,” Lt. Chris Olivarez, a Texas Department of Public Safety spokesperson, said in an appearance on “The Today Show.”

Ramos was “able to make entry into a classroom, barricaded himself inside that classroom and … just began shooting numerous children and teachers that were in that classroom, having no regard for human life,” Olivarez said.

Law enforcement officers arriving on the scene could hear gunshots inside the classroom, Olivarez said. Officers tried to enter the school, but the shooter fired on them, hitting some of the officers, Olivarez said. At that point, police officers “began breaking windows around the school” in an attempt to evacuate children, teachers and staff, he said.

Officers were eventually able to force their way into the classroom and kill the shooter, who wore a tactical vest, Olivarez said.

The gunman is believed to have shot his grandmother in a domestic dispute Tuesday before driving away and crashing a truck near the school. The grandmother was hospitalized in critical condition.

The shooter legally bought two rifles along with 375 rounds of ammunition just after his 18th birthday earlier this month, according to a briefing state Sen. John Whitmire received from state authorities late Tuesday. One of the rifles was left in the truck, according to the briefing.

Gov. Greg Abbott is expected to provide an update on the state’s response to the shooting Wednesday afternoon — joined by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, House Speaker Dade Phelan, and Sens. John Cornyn and Ted Cruz, among other elected, state and law enforcement officials.