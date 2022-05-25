Matthew McConaughey says ‘action must be taken’ after school shooting in his hometown

Matthew McConaughey stands on the Texas Longhorns sideline during the first half of the Allstate Sugar Bowl at the Mercedes-Benz Superdome on January 1, 2019 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Matthew McConaughey is calling for an end to gun violence.

After a mass shooting in his hometown of Uvalde, Texas, yesterday left 19 students and two teachers dead, he decided to speak out on ways that Americans can try to “control” the “epidemic” of gun violence.

“The true call to action now is for every American to take a longer and deeper look in the mirror, and ask ourselves, ‘What is it that we truly value? How do we repair the problem? What small sacrifices can we individually take today, to preserve a healthier and safer nation, state, and neighborhood tomorrow?’” he wrote, in part, in a lengthy Instagram post. “We cannot exhale once again, make excuses, and accept these tragic realities as the status quo.”

McConaughey, 52, said that it’s time we “re-evaluate, and renegotiate our wants from our needs” and “find a common ground above this devastating American reality that has tragically become our children’s issue.”

