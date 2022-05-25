Beto O’Rourke confronts Texas Gov. Greg Abbott at Uvalde press conference: “This is on you”

Democratic gubernatorial candidate Beto O'Rourke confronts Gov. Greg Abbott at a Wednesday press conference in Uvalde the day after a gunman killed 19 children and two adults at Cobb Elementary on May 24, 2022.

Beto O'Rourke caused a dramatic scene on Wednesday when he angrily confronted Gov. Greg Abbott at his Uvalde news conference about the school shooting, yelling, "This is on you."

After Abbott was done giving his initial remarks, O'Rourke charged toward the stage.

“You are doing nothing," O'Rourke said. "You are offering up nothing. You said this was not predictable. This was totally predictable when you choose not to do anything."

Some of the Republican officials onstage quickly denounced O'Rourke. U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz told him, "Sit down and don't play this stunt." Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick told O'Rourke he was "out of line and an embarrassment." And Uvalde Mayor Don McLaughlin gave the most colorful response.

“I can’t believe that you’re a sick son of a bitch that would come to a deal like this to make a political issue," McLaughlin said.

O'Rourke was eventually escorted out of the room. On his way out, he turned back to address Abbott again.

“This on you until you choose to do something different," O'Rourke said. "This will continue to happen. Somebody needs to sand up for the children of this state or they will be continue to be killed just like they were killed in Uvalde yesterday."

Once the scene calmed down, Abbott called for unity.

“There are family members that are crying as we speak," he said. "There are family members whose hearts are broken. There’s no words that anybody shouting can come up here and do anything to heal these broken hearts.”

O'Rourke became outspoken about gun violence in 2019 after his hometown of El Paso was the site of a deadly mass shooting that left 23 people dead. He famously backed an assault rifle buy back program when he ran president.