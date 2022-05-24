At least 14 children, 1 teacher killed in school shooting in Uvalde, Abbott says

Children get on a school bus as law enforcement personnel guard the scene of a shooting near Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas on May 24, 2022.

At least 14 children, 1 teacher killed in Uvalde school shooting May 24, 2022 at 4:15 p.m.

At least 14 children and one teacher were killed in a shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde County on Tuesday, Gov. Greg Abbott said.

Abbott said the shooter is also dead and is believed to have been killed by responding officers.

Two hospitals in the area are treating those injured in the shooting. Uvalde Memorial Hospital told The Texas Tribune it had received 13 children and one adult from ambulances and buses. Two patients arrived at the hospital dead. Two children have since been transferred to San Antonio for treatment, while a third is pending transfer.

University Health in San Antonio is providing care for one child and one adult connected to the shooting. The 66-year-old woman is in critical condition; details of the child are not available yet.

Uvalde is about 85 miles west of San Antonio.

Abbott identified the shooter as an 18-year-old Uvalde resident. The man abandoned his vehicle and entered Robb Elementary with a handgun and possibly a firearm, the governor said.

Robb Elementary students were transported to the city’s civic center, and parents have been cleared to pick up their children. Earlier Tuesday, the Uvalde Consolidated Independent School District had placed all campuses under lockdown after gunshots were fired in the area.

The Uvalde County Sheriff’s Office and a Uvalde Police Department dispatcher said they could not share other details about the nature of the shooting at this time.

With Tuesday's shooting, there have been eight shootings in Texas since 2009 in which at least four victims were killed. In 2018, a student opened fire at Santa Fe High School near Houston, killing 10 people and wounding 13 others.