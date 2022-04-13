Migrants arrive in DC on buses sent by GOP Texas Gov. Greg Abbott

A National Guardsman stands at a gate along a border fence as a bus used to transport migrants, mostly from Haiti, departs from a makeshift camp that has developed at the International Bridge, Monday, Sept. 20, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. The U.S. is flying Haitians camped at Texas border town back to their homeland and trying to block others from crossing the border from Mexico. (AP Photo/Eric Gay)

WASHINGTON – A group of undocumented migrants arrived in the nation’s capital Wednesday on a bus sent by Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, part of the Republican governor’s strategy to oppose the Biden administration’s rescinding of a Trump-era border policy.

“By busing migrants to Washington, D.C., the Biden Administration will be able to more immediately meet the needs of the people they are allowing to cross our border,” Abbott said in a statement Wednesday, adding that another busload of people are en route.

The migrants, from Colombia, Cuba, Venezuela and Nicaragua, were being dropped off between Union Station and the Capitol as “part of Governor Abbott’s response to the Biden Administration’s decision to end Title 42 expulsions,” his office said.

