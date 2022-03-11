It’s time to Fiesta in San Antonio; See the event schedule, day-by-day

SAN ANTONIO, Texas – Fiesta, the largest annual event in San Antonio, is back!

If you’re traveling to San Antonio to catch all the fun the dates the events will be held on its big return are from March 31 to April 10.

There will be roughly 100 Fiesta events — double that which took place in 2021. Fiesta favorites like the Battle of Flowers and Fiesta Flambeau parades, which haven’t been seen on the streets of San Antonio since 2019, will finally return, KSAT reports.

Here are links to the complete list of day-of events Fiesta events from KSAT’s all-inclusive lists of the festival’s events:

Are you traveling to San Antonio for Fiesta? What are you looking forward to most? Let us know in the comments.