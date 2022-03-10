67º

Texas

2 Texas cities among most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies

Briana Edwards, Digital Contributor

A stock image of a woman sneezing. (Pixabay, Pixabay)

HOUSTON – Two Texas cities are among the top 10 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

AAFA’s yearly Allergy Capitals report determined McAllen and San Antonio to be challenging places to live with spring or fall allergies.

The Texas cities ranked third and fifth, respectively.

According to AAFA, the report considered the following factors:

  • Spring pollen scores
  • Fall pollen scores
  • Over-the-counter medicine use
  • Availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists

Here are the full lists:

The top 10 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies are:

  • Scranton, Pennsylvania
  • Wichita, Kansas
  • McAllen, Texas
  • Richmond, Virginia
  • San Antonio, Texas
  • Oklahoma City, Oklahoma
  • Hartford, Connecticut
  • Buffalo, New York
  • New Haven, Connecticut
  • Albany, New York

The top 10 least challenging places to live with seasonal allergies are:

  • Fresno, California
  • Phoenix, Arizona
  • Provo, Utah
  • Denver, Colorado
  • Sacramento, California
  • Portland, Oregon
  • San Jose, California
  • San Francisco, California
  • Durham, North Carolina
  • Seattle, Washington

Read the full report here.

