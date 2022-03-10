2 Texas cities among most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies

HOUSTON – Two Texas cities are among the top 10 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies, according to the Asthma and Allergy Foundation of America.

AAFA’s yearly Allergy Capitals report determined McAllen and San Antonio to be challenging places to live with spring or fall allergies.

The Texas cities ranked third and fifth, respectively.

According to AAFA, the report considered the following factors:

Spring pollen scores

Fall pollen scores

Over-the-counter medicine use

Availability of board-certified allergists/immunologists

Here are the full lists:

The top 10 most challenging places to live with seasonal allergies are:

Scranton, Pennsylvania

Wichita, Kansas

McAllen, Texas

Richmond, Virginia

San Antonio, Texas

Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

Hartford, Connecticut

Buffalo, New York

New Haven, Connecticut

Albany, New York

The top 10 least challenging places to live with seasonal allergies are:

Fresno, California

Phoenix, Arizona

Provo, Utah

Denver, Colorado

Sacramento, California

Portland, Oregon

San Jose, California

San Francisco, California

Durham, North Carolina

Seattle, Washington

Read the full report here.