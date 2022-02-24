Texas attorney general Republican primary candidates debate

(Sergio Flores For The Texas Tribune/Pool, Sergio Flores For The Texas Tribune/Pool)

Each wants to unseat fellow Republican Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton in Tuesday’s primary election, and they are all going on the attack in this final stretch of the campaign.

On Thursday night, former state Supreme Court Justice Eva Guzman, Land Commissioner George P. Bush and U.S. Rep. Louie Gohmert, R-Tyler, debated in Austin. Paxton’s team declined to participate.

While Paxton is airing TV ads attacking Gohmert over his attendance record in Congress, and Gohmert is countering with his own commercial accusing Paxton of desperation, Bush is running TV ads targeting Guzman, who says Bush’s claims are “ludicrous.”

Recent polls suggest Paxton will lead, but the hotly contested primary could go to a runoff. They are less clear on who he could face in an overtime round.

Thursday night’s debate was co-moderated by Texas Tribune politics reporter Patrick Svitek and Dallas Morning News politics reporter Gromer Jeffers. Spectrum News 1 anchor Brett Shipp hosted.