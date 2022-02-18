First bat falcon spotted in U.S. recorded history seen in Texas

A bat falcon spotted in the U.S. for the first time in recorded history made its appearance in Texas, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to the report, the rare sighting occurred on Dec. 27 at the Santa Ana National Wildlife Refuge in Alamo near the southern border.

The sighting was shared on the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service Facebook page.

"Do I have something on my face? Why is everyone looking at me?" Everyone that can catch a glimpse is looking at this... Posted by U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service on Tuesday, February 15, 2022

According to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service, bat falcons usually live in Mexico and Central America and have never been seen in the U.S. before.

According to KSAT, the man who captured the viral photo said he went to the refuge specifically to see the bird after seeing pictures taken by others and reading about the bird online.