SeaWorld San Antonio is offering free, unlimited admission to Texas teachers, preschoolers

HOUSTON – SeaWorld San Antonio is offering free, unlimited admission to Texas teachers and preschool students through 2022.

According to KPRC 2′s sister station KSAT, children who are 5 years old and younger can get free admission with a Preschool Card. Certified pre-K through 12th-grade teachers with an active teacher ID can get free admission with a Teacher Card.

Preschool and Teacher Cards offer unlimited access to attractions, rides, and events including Mardi Gras and Electric Ocean.

According to the SeaWorld website, the cards also include free admission to the Sesame Street Party Parade in May, Halloween Spooktacular and SeaWorld’s Christmas Celebration.

Online registration to obtain free Preschool and Teacher Cards is now open.

Registration closes on Feb. 28.

Beginning March 1, Preschool Cards will return to the normal price of $79.99