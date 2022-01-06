Film studio and entertainment district expected to open in Bastrop in 2023

A 546-acre film studio and entertainment district is expected to open in Bastrop, Texas, in August 2023, KVUE reports according to the Austin Business Journal.

According to KVUE, a development agreement and concept plan for the Bastrop 552 project was unanimously approved in June by the city council.

The owner of the Bastrop 552 project said the development will eventually have 486,000 square feet of studio space, 300,000 square feet of warehouse/mill space and 200,000 square feet of office space, KVUE reports.

According to the report, the first phase of Bastrop 552 includes six studios, a three-story office building, a mill house and warehouse, and supporting infrastructure.

KVUE reports the first phase of development is expected to cost $40.3 million; however, the project will create thousands of jobs and generate millions of dollars for the Bastrop area.