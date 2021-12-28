PHOTOS: Texas has 2 newborn tiger cubs

There’s two new, adorable cubs at the Dallas Zoo.

On Monday, the Dallas Zoo announced the arrival of two cubs, one male and one female, born on Dec. 6.

Dallas Zoo images of their newborn tiger cubs, as released to KPRC 2 on Dec. 28, 2021. (Dallas Zoo)

The male cub weighed in at about two pounds, four ounces and the female weighed about two pounds, two ounces at birth, the Dallas Zoo announced.

According to the announcement, the cubs are being hand-raised by a team of zoologists and veterinarians.

“Although hand-raising is never our goal, this unique situation allows us the rare opportunity to introduce Sumini to her siblings once they are big enough. This will allow all three cubs to get invaluable exposure to other tigers and learn the skills that only tigers can teach each other,” the announcement reads.

According to the announcement, the cubs will be able to stay with their siblings until they start maturing, just as a litter would in the wild.

