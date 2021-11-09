Snow in Texas: Chip and Joanna Gaines are making a Winter Wonderland in Waco

This image released by Magnolia Network shows Chip and Joanna Gaines from the sixth season of "Fixer Upper." (Lisa Petrole/Magnolia Network via AP)

There will be an extra sprinkle of magic this holiday season in Waco, Texas.

Chip and Joanna Gaines’ Magnolia Market at the Silos is preparing for a fun holiday season with Santa, snow, shopping and more.

After Thanksgiving, Magnolia Market at the Silos will be transformed into a Winter Wonderland featuring a sky-high Christmas tree, twinkling lights, and snow.

During the annual Christmas at the Silos, visitors can enjoy extended shopping hours on Fridays and Saturdays and homemade hot chocolate in the snow. Visitors can find Mrs. Claus in the Old Church on the grounds, where she will be reading classic Christmas tales. Santa will also be making appearances on the patio to take pictures and hear about those things we want most for the holidays.

Christmas at the Silos is hosted from Friday, Nov. 26 through Thursday, Dec. 23 at Magnolia Market at the Silos located at 601 Webster Ave, Waco, Texas.

Ad

For more information, go here.