Largest private lake in Texas on the market for $110M

Fairfield Lake, the largest private lake in Texas, is officially on the market.

The asking price? Just $110,550,000. 😳

The Fairfield Lake property, which is centrally located between Houston and Dallas, totals 5,025 acres, 2,400 of which are made up by the body of water, according to the online listing.

The property has 21 miles of undeveloped shoreline, offering massive development potential, according to the listing.

Fairfield Lake’s new owners will also acquire Fairfield Lake State Park, which is currently leased by the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

The owners can decide to continue or cancel the lease with sufficient notice to the Texas Parks and Wildlife Department.

Click here to view the property’s online listing.