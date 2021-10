Dyan Lee and Judy Kajander hold and wear signs as they listen to speakers during the Women's March ATX at the Texas Capitol in Austin, on Oct. 2, 2021. Thousands of people attended the rally in support of women's reproductive health and access to safe abortions.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

In this week’s TribCast, Matthew speaks with Alexa and Reese about the ongoing court fights over Texas’ new abortion law and the redistricting process in Texas.