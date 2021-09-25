Watch U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona talk about the effects of the pandemic and more at 2 p.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

U.S. Secretary of Education Miguel Cardona at a press briefing in the White House Press Briefing Room on Aug. 5, 2021.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

U.S. Education Secretary Miguel Cardona joined the Biden administration this year after serving as commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education from 2019-21. Cardona began his career as a fourth-grade teacher in Meriden, Connecticut.

Watch his Texas Tribune Festival interview, starting at 2 p.m. Saturday, with Stephanie Ruhle, an MSNBC anchor and NBC News senior business correspondent.