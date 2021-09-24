Officials: All migrants are gone from Texas border camp in Del Rio

(Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.)

Migrants, many from Haiti, wait in lines to board buses under the Del Rio International Bridge, Friday, Sept. 24, 2021, in Del Rio, Texas. (AP Photo/Julio Cortez)

DEL RIO, Texas – The mayor of a Texas border town where thousands of Haitian migrants camped in recent days says it’s now empty.

Del Rio Mayor Bruno Lozano said at a news conference Friday that the removal of migrants at the camp was “phenomenal news.”

Nearly 15,000 had gathered there last week.

The number peaked Saturday as migrants driven by confusion over the Biden administration’s policies and misinformation on social media converged at the border crossing trying to seek asylum. Many face expulsion to their home country.