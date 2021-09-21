Watch Democratic U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar discuss polarization in Washington, D.C., at 8 a.m. at The Texas Tribune Festival

Democratic presidential candidate Amy Klobuchar, U.S. Senator from Minnesota, speaks with Steve Kornacki at the Texas Tribune Festival in downtown Austin. Kornacki is a political journalist from NBC.

U.S. Sen. Amy Klobuchar’s interview is part of the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Having trouble viewing? Watch this video on texastribune.org.

Amy Klobuchar is a Democratic U.S. senator from Minnesota who sought her party’s nomination for president in 2020. She chairs the Senate Rules and Administration Committee.

Watch her discuss partisanship and polarization in Washington, D.C., and why she thinks breaking up big monopolies is good for America in a Texas Tribune Festival interview with Jennifer Palmieri, co-host of Showtime’s “The Circus” and host of the “Just Something About Her” podcast.

The interview starts at 8 a.m. Central time Tuesday.

The all-virtual 2021 Texas Tribune Festival is happening now through Sept. 25. Join as big names from politics, public policy and the media share what’s next for Texas and beyond. Explore live and on-demand programming, including dozens of free events, at tribfest.org.