VIOLENT VIDEO: 3 Texas women visiting NYC accused of attacking restaurant hostess over vaccination proof dispute

A still from video of the confrontation at Carmines in New York on Thursday, Sept. 16, 2021.

Three Texas women on vacation in New York City attacked a hostess at a popular restaurant after police say they were asked to show proof of vaccination, according to a report.

NBC New York and CBS NewYork reported it happened Thursday around 5 p.m. at Carmine’s on the Upper West Side and cellphone video -- that you can watch below -- shows the moment the scuffle broke out. Police said three Texans -- a 44-year-old, her 21-year-old daughter, and a 49-year-old -- became enraged.

CBS New York, citing the NYPD, reported the hostess in her 20s was punched, slapped and pushed after she asked the group for proof of vaccination.

The vaccination question is part of a new NYC policy to dine indoors.

At one point in the melee, the hostess’ necklace was pulled from her neck and one woman was even carried away from the scene at Broadway and West 90th Street.

The three Texas women were taken into custody and given desk appearance tickets, according to reports.

After things settled, the report says the hostess declined medical attention and she is expected to be OK.

For more on this story, including a statement from the New York City Hospitality Alliance on behalf of Carmine’s, go to the full report from NBC New York.