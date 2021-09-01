Wray, Harrison advance to runoff in election to claim Wray's former Texas House seat

State legislators on the House Floor on May 7th, 2021.

Former state Rep. John Wray, R-Waxahachie, is advancing to a runoff against fellow Republican Brian Harrison in his bid to reclaim his old seat.

With all precincts reporting Tuesday night, Wray finished with 36% of the vote, 5 percentage points behind Harrison, who won 41%, according to unofficial results. Harrison is the former chief of staff at the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services under President Donald Trump.

The sole Democratic candidate, Pierina Otiniano, finished a distant third with 11%.

The election was triggered last month after Wray’s successor in the seat, Jake Ellzey, was elevated to Congress.

Wray represented the solidly red district in North Texas for three terms starting in 2015. He chose not to seek reelection last year.

Ellzey had endorsed Wray to succeed him, while Harrison had the support of U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz, R-Texas. Cruz's endorsement came Saturday, after early voting ended, and Harrison surged in Election Day returns. Harrison beat Wray by 16 percentage points among Tuesday's voters after Wray carried early voters by 5 points over Harrison.

Harrison previously was a candidate in the May special election for the congressional district that Ellzey won. Harrison was the third-place Republican finisher in that contest.

There were three other Republicans on the ballot Tuesday, including one, Susan Mellina Hayslip, who had endorsed Harrison after filing for the race. None of the other Republicans broke double digits.

