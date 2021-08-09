Partly Cloudy icon
Texas

Texas Supreme Court denies Democrats' request to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott's veto of Legislature's funding

Texas Tribune

Cassandra Pollock And James Barragán

Tags: Politics, politics, state government, Texas House of Representatives, Texas Legislature, Texas Senate, Democrats, Republicans, Dan Patrick, Greg Abbott, Speaker of the Texas House, courts, 2020 elections, coronavirus
The Texas Supreme Court on Jan. 15, 2020.
The Texas Supreme Court on Monday denied a request from a group including more than 60 House Democrats, the House Democratic Caucus and several state employees asking the justices to overturn Gov. Greg Abbott’s veto of legislative funding in the upcoming biennium.

Abbott vetoed the funding, which effects the salaries and benefits of some 2,100 state employees, in June after House Democrats walked out during the final days of the legislative session in May and killed two of his priority bills on elections and changing the state’s bail system.

