These companies are among the best employers in Texas, statewide survey finds

Several Houston-headquartered companies are among the best employers in Texas, according to a new study. This info comes courtesy of Great Place to Work, an entity which surveys millions of employees to analyze workplace culture at some of the world’s largest companies.

To determine its 2021 Best Workplaces in Texas list, the company analyzed confidential survey feedback from more than 73,000 Texas employees.

To ensure companies had a sufficient Texas presence, a minimum of 10 people from Texas had to respond to the survey and at least 5% of the survey respondents at large companies and at least 20% in small and medium companies needed to be from Texas, Great Place to Work said regarding it methodology.

Companies with 10 to 999 people were considered for the small and medium company category while companies with 1,000 employees or more were considered for the large company category.

“Congratulations to the Best Workplaces in Texas,” Sarah Lewis-Kulin, Vice President at Great Place to Work, said in a statement. “These companies stand out because they are built on foundations of trust. Their leaders can expect excellent business results because their great employee experience is one of the best in the state. And not just for the C-suite, but for every demographic and every level of the organization.”

Though no large Texas-based companies made it on the list, several appeared in the small and medium-sized company category.

Houston-headquartered Venterra Realty appears at No. 1 on the list of the Lone Star State’s best small and medium-sized employers, up from the No. 2 spot last year.

“An award of this magnitude is the result of our team members’ ongoing commitment to excellence and Venterra’s core values,” Venterra CEO John Foresi said in a statement.

Other Texas-based companies ranked among the state’s best workplaces include Granite Properties, Republic State Mortgage Co., Freese and Nichols, OJO Labs, Pariveda Solutions, American Campus Communities, The Zebra and Hilltop Residential.

These are the top 10 best workplaces in Texas, according to Great Place to Work:

Large companies

1. Cisco, information technology (San Jose, CA)

2. Hilton Worldwide, Inc., hospitality (McLean, VA)

3. West Monroe Partners, professional services (Chicago, IL)

4. Hyatt Hotels Corporation, hospitality (Chicago, IL)

5. Slalom Consulting, professional services (Seattle, WA)

6. Edward Jones, financial services (St. Louis, MO)

7. PulteGroup, Inc., construction (Atlanta, GA)

8. Horizon Therapeutics, biotechnology and pharmaceuticals (Deerfield, IL)

9. Kimley-Horn and Associates, Inc, professional services (Raleigh, NC)

10. Comcast NBCUniversal, telecommunications (Philadelphia , PA)

Small and medium-sized companies

1. Venterra Realty, real estate (Houston, TX)

2. Granite Properties, real estate (Plano, TX)

3. Republic State Mortgage Co., financial services and insurance (Houston, TX)

4. Freese and Nichols, professional services (Fort Worth, Texas)

5. OJO Labs, real estate (Austin, TX)

6. Pariveda Solutions, professional services (Dallas, TX)

7. American Campus Communities, Inc., real estate (Austin, TX)

8. The Zebra, financial services and insurance (Austin, TX)

9. Hilltop Residential, real estate (Houston, TX)

10. LogicMonitor, information technology (Santa Barbara, CA)

View the full list here.