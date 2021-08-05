Dallas firefighter arrested after lying about COVID-19 diagnosis, accepting $12K in sick pay, authorities say

A Dallas firefighter was arrested and has been charged with felony theft after officials said he lied about contracting the coronavirus and accepted more than $12,000 in sick pay, NBC News reports.

NBC News reports William Jordan Carter, 38, of Rowlett, Texas, has been charged with felony theft of $12,548.86 in public funds during a scheme that ran from March 24 to April 23, according to an arrest affidavit written by Dallas Police Detective Lee Allen.

According to the affidavit, Carter secured sick leave beginning on March 24 after telling his bosses that his spouse tested positive for COVID-19. A week later, Carter said that his daughter also contracted the virus, then two days before being scheduled to return to work, Carter told his supervisor that he also had tested positive, according to the affidavit.

According to NBC News, Carter allegedly came clean after Dallas Fire Deputy Chief Lauren Johnson asked him for documentation.

“Witness Johnson asked if any of this was true and he stated, ‘I guess not,’” Allen wrote. “Witness Johnson asked, ‘What made you do this?’ Suspect Carter stated, ‘Greed, I guess.’”

The detective added: “Witness Johnson asked, ‘Just so you wouldn’t have to go to work?’ and Carter said, ‘Yes.’”

Carter received more than $12,000 while he was on sick leave over the span of three payroll periods during the spring, NBC DFW reports.

According to NBC News, police obtained Carter’s bank records and found that that he spent $1,348.40 from April 15 to 18 at the Kalahari resort in nearby Round Rock, according to the affidavit.

Carter was arrested Friday (July 30) and has been suspended by the Dallas Fire Department.