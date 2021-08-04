TribCast: The Texas Legislature’s first special session of 2021 ends Friday. What happens next?

Legislators on the House floor in Austin watch as Texas Democrats in Washington testify before a House Oversight and Reform subcommittee on proposed Texas election laws on July 29, 2021.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

In this week’s episode, Matthew speaks with Cassi, Jolie and Patrick about the law enforcement presence at the border and Democrats’ and Republicans’ next moves as the special session wraps up.

Join us Sept. 20-25 at the 2021 Texas Tribune Festival. Tickets are on sale now for this multi-day celebration of big, bold ideas about politics, public policy and the day’s news, curated by The Texas Tribune’s award-winning journalists. Learn more.