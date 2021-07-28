Texas man planned to smuggle meth in fire extinguishers, officials say

A Texas man accused of conspiring to distribute methamphetamines hidden in fire extinguishers entered a guilty plea Friday, according to the U.S. Attorney’s Office.

Jesus Gabriel Vara-Perez, 40, of Laredo, Texas faces a possible life sentence and up to $10 million in fines. U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in a release.

In October 2016, Vara-Perez conspired with others to deliver 24 kilograms of methamphetamines hidden in fire extinguisher to Atlanta, Georgia. He also admitted he received $8,000 for his participation in the meth transportation, U.S. Attorney Jennifer B. Lowery said in the release.

He was arrested in Laredo on Sept. 23, 2020, at which time he was in possession of more fire extinguishers containing an additional 17 kilograms of methamphetamines, according to the release.

The drugs had a combined estimated street value of more than $320,000.

The Drug Enforcement Administration conducted the investigation. Assistant U.S. Attorney José Angel Moreno is prosecuting the case.