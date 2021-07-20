6 injured after house explosion in Plano, authorities say

PLANO, Texas – Six people have been taken to the hospital after a house exploded Monday in the Dallas suburb of Plano, authorities said.

Plano Fire-Rescue said on Twitter they did not currently know the cause of the explosion.

Plano Fire-Rescue said that their investigators and those with Atmos Energy were on the scene.

Video footage from the scene shows a large pile of rubble where a home once was, with debris and lumber scattered across the yard and into the street.

Neighbor Caroline Klobas told CBS 11 that she heard a noise she thought was her sliding glass door breaking.

“And I just noticed two picture frames on the wall fall down and the sound and that didn’t match up,” Klobas said. “And then, when my husband pulled into the garage, he saw that the roof in our garage had caved in.”