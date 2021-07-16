Ted Cruz faces backlash for criticizing Democrats who fled Texas after he flew to Cancun during deadly winter storm

CANCUN, MEXICO - FEBRUARY 18: Sen. Ted Cruz (R-TX) checks in for a flight at Cancun International Airport after a backlash over his Mexican family vacation as his home state of Texas endured a Winter storm on February 18, 2021 in Cancun, Quintana Roo, Mexico. The Republican politician came under fire after leaving for the warm holiday destination as hundreds of thousands of people in the lone star state suffered a loss of power. Reports stated that Cruz was due to catch a flight back to Houston, Texas. (Photo by MEGA/GC Images)

Several social media users online say that Senator Ted Cruz is one to talk after commenting on Texas Democrats’ departure.

Cruz is facing backlash online after calling the Democrats’ departure “ironic” and a “political stunt” before criticizing them for taking a private jet to Washington D.C.

Cruz shared this portion of his interview with Fox News on his Twitter writing, “The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.”

The Texas Democrats who have pulled this political stunt by flying to Washington, D.C. almost surely had to show ID to get on their jet, yet they’re throwing a fit because they don’t want basic election integrity steps strengthened in Texas.



🤔 pic.twitter.com/cHDQEMwqte — Ted Cruz (@tedcruz) July 13, 2021

This led several people online, including public officials, to challenge Cruz by recalling when he publicly fled the state and traveled to Mexico while millions of Texans were left without electricity during a deadly freeze in February.

“Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights. Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach. I’d sit this one out, Ted,” former San Antonio Mayor Julián Castro tweeted.

Ad

Texas Democrats left the state to fight for voting rights.



Ted Cruz left the state to sip drinks on a Cancun beach.



I’d sit this one out, Ted. pic.twitter.com/aaePYLLzXs — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) July 13, 2021

Congressman Hank Johnson, a Democrat from Georgia, also took to Twitter, writing “If it’s one thing @tedcruz knows about, it’s jet setting. Reminds you of when he abandoned his duty to the people of Texas when he left in the middle of a winter storm to go to Cancun.”

If it’s one thing @tedcruz knows about, it’s jet setting. Reminds you of when he abandoned his duty to the people of Texas when he left in the middle of a winter storm to go to Cancun. https://t.co/PVzCGaIMI6 — Rep. Hank Johnson (@RepHankJohnson) July 13, 2021

Here’s a look at what others had to say:

Since Ted Cruz is criticizing democrats for leaving the state here are the missing signs we put up when he fled to Cancun. pic.twitter.com/OXcGvpe6n2 — The Good Liars (@TheGoodLiars) July 13, 2021

Ted Cruz literally flew to the Ritz Carlton-Cancun during a storm that killed 700 Texans.



He’s on Fox complaining about Dems coming to DC for voting rights. pic.twitter.com/JKHv0Qi0qm — Sawyer Hackett (@SawyerHackett) July 13, 2021