Texans, where’s your Democratic lawmaker?

By the latest count, at least 58 Democratic members of the Texas House and nine Democratic members of the Texas Senate have left the state. Lacking a quorum, the House is unable to conduct business, and the fugitive representatives are subject to arrest under House rules should they cross back into Texas.
The Senate still has enough members, including four Democrats, present to continue passing bills.
Here's a list of who left, who stayed and a few whose locations remain unclear. (One note: Rep. Garnet Coleman, a Houston Democrat, is in Texas but recovering from surgery and not present in the Capitol.)
At least six representatives and four senators are in Texas
- Rep. Eddie Morales Jr., HD-74
- Rep. Garnet Coleman, HD-147
- Rep. John Turner, HD-14
- Rep. Ryan Guillen, HD-31
- Rep. Tracy King, HD-80
- Sen. John Whitmire, SD-5
- Sen. Juan Chuy Hinojosa, SD-20
- Sen. Judith Zaffirini, SD-21
58 representatives and nine senators are in Washington
- Rep. Alex Dominguez, HD-37
- Rep. Alma Allen, HD-131
- Rep. Ana Hernandez, HD-143
- Rep. Ana-Maria Ramos, HD-102
- Rep. Ann Johnson, HD-134
- Rep. Armando Mando Martinez, HD-39
- Rep. Armando Walle, HD-140
- Rep. Art Fierro, HD-79
- Rep. Barbara Gervin-Hawkins, HD-120
- Rep. Carl Sherman, HD-109
- Rep. Celia Israel, HD-50
- Rep. Chris Turner, HD-101
- Rep. Christina Morales, HD-145
- Rep. Claudia Ordaz Perez, HD-76
- Rep. Diego Bernal, HD-123
- Rep. Donna Howard, HD-48
- Rep. Eddie Lucio III, HD-38
- Rep. Eddie Rodriguez, HD-51
- Rep. Elizabeth Campos, HD-19
- Rep. Erin Zwiener, HD-45
- Rep. Evelina “Lina” Ortega, HD-77
- Rep. Gina Hinojosa, HD-49
- Rep. Harold Dutton Jr., HD-142
- Rep. Ina Minjarez, HD-124
- Rep. James Talarico, HD-52
- Rep. Jarvis D. Johnson, HD-139
- Rep. Jasmine Crockett, HD-100
- Rep. Jessica González, HD-104
- Rep. Joe Deshotel, HD-22
- Rep. Jon Rosenthal, HD-135
- Rep. Julie Johnson, HD-115
- Rep. Mary Ann Perez, HD-144
- Rep. Mary González, HD-75
- Rep. Michelle Beckley, HD-65
- Rep. Nicole Collier, HD-95
- Rep. Penny Morales Shaw, HD-148
- Rep. Philip Cortez, HD-117
- Rep. Rafael Anchia, HD-103
- Rep. Ramon Romero Jr., HD-90
- Rep. Rhetta Andrews Bowers, HD-113
- Rep. Richard Peña Raymond, HD-42
- Rep. Robert “Bobby” Guerra, HD- 41
- Rep. Ron Reynolds, HD-27
- Rep. Senfronia Thompson, HD-141
- Rep. Shawn Thierry, HD-146
- Rep. Sheryl Cole, HD-46
- Rep. Terry Canales, HD-40
- Rep. Terry Meza, HD-105
- Rep. Trey Martinez Fischer, HD-116
- Rep. Victoria Neave, HD-107
- Rep. Vikki Goodwin, HD-47
- Rep. Yvonne Davis, HD-111
- Sen. Beverly Powell, SD-10
- Sen. Borris Miles, SD-13
- Sen. Carol Alvarado, SD-6
- Sen. César Blanco, SD-29
- Sen. José Menéndez, SD-26
- Sen. Nathan Johnson, SD-16
- Sen. Roland Gutierrez, SD-19
- Sen. Royce West, SD-23
- Sen. Sarah Eckhardt, SD-14
Three representatives could not be reached
- Rep. Leo Pacheco, HD-118
- Rep. Oscar Longoria, HD-35
- Rep. Sergio Munoz, HD-36