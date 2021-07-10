Texas educators of color say law limiting how America’s history of racism is taught further silences marginalized voices

A student raises his hand in class at James Bowie High School in Austin.

(Audio unavailable. Click here to listen on texastribune.org.)

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

A new Texas law that restricts how current events and America’s history of racism can be taught in Texas schools has been commonly referred to as the critical race theory bill, though that term never appears in it.

Critics say the law targets any teachings that challenge and complicate dominant narratives about the country’s history and identity. Many educators of color fear the legislation will stifle classroom discussion and silence their perspectives and the views of students of color.

Ad

Juan Carmona, a Mexican American history and social studies teacher at Donna High School in McAllen, said it is important to talk about the experiences of marginalized groups with students of color in the classroom because they should see themselves represented in history books.

Listen in the weekend edition of The Brief podcast.

Start your day with a quick take on the latest Texas politics and policy news. Subscribe on iTunes, Google Play, Spotify, Amazon Echo or RSS.