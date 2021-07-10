Reward increased to $57K after mother of midshipman killed

ANNPOLIS, Md. – Authorities in Maryland say that a reward of $57,000 is now being offered for information leading to an arrest in the killing of a U.S. Naval Academy midshipman’s mother.

WBAL reports that Annapolis police Chief Ed Jackson made an announcement Friday that the reward money had increased.

Several anonymous alumni from the Naval Academy have partnered with the police department’s foundation to provide an additional $25,000 to the reward.

Michelle Cummings, 57, was fatally struck by a stray bullet while sitting on the patio of an Annapolis hotel. She and her husband were in town from Houston, Texas, for their son’s induction ceremony.

“Someone knows something,” the police chief said in a statement. “We must bring peace and closure to the Cummings family, the USNA family and the Annapolis community. This additional monetary incentive will hopefully make someone do the right thing and come forward.”