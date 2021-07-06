Fireworks fight: 10 arrested, 3 officers hurt after ‘dangerous situation’ on July Fourth in Bryan, Texas, police say

Ten people were arrested on Sunday after a “dangerous situation” involving fireworks that resulted in three officers being injured on Sunday in Bryan, Texas, police said.

According to the Bryan Police Department, officers responded to multiple calls about community safety issues near East Martin Luther King Street, where people were said to have been shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by, shooting fireworks at other people and lighting fireworks in the middle of the road, a news release states.

The Bryan Police Department reports officers were dispatched for the following incidents at these times:

At 7:20 p.m., officers were dispatched to the 1500 block of Military drive about people shooting fireworks toward houses.

At 8:47 pm, officers were dispatched to the 800 block of Denise Drive due to “more than 60 people shooting fireworks at each other” and someone standing in the middle of the roadway shooting fireworks at vehicles driving by.

At 10:46 pm, dispatch received a call to the area of East Martin Luther King Street and Military Drive about possible shots being fired.

At 10:57 pm, dispatch received a call from a citizen saying that someone had shot their vehicle with a firework in the 800 block of East Martin Luther King Street. The citizen added that the firework had broken a window on their vehicle.

On July 5th, at 12:07 am, dispatch continued to receive calls about people shooting fireworks in the 900 block of East Martin Luther King Street.

According to the police department, officers were met with people shooting fireworks at them and their patrol cars as they arrived at the various call locations.

More than 15 officers responded to the area, of which three officers were injured during the incidents.

According to the news release, one officer sustained minor burns to their face from fireworks; one officer had someone spit in their face; one officer sustained multiple lacerations when a subject attempted to fight them during an arrest.

Bryan police made the following arrests in relation to the July Fourth incidents: