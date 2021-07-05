PHOTOS: Invasive zebra mussels take over family’s float at Texas lake

Zebra mussels on the bottom of a float at Lake Lyndon B. Johnson

Have upcoming plans to visit Lake Lyndon B. Johnson?

Texas Parks and Wildlife Department is urging boaters to take precautions after a family discovered a large number of zebra mussels covering their float, KPRC 2′s sister-station KSAT reports.

According to the report, Sarah Entzminger of Kingsland shared a photo on social media showing a float her family keeps in the water at Lake LBJ covered in an invasive species known as zebra mussels.

“Zebra mussels can wreak havoc on a family lake. They multiply quickly and are sharp and can cut up feet on ladders,” Entzminger said. “They gather and plug up waterways and pump systems. This is a sad situation for our beautiful lake LBJ.”

According to KSAT, Texas Parks & Wildlife reported the discovery of zebra mussels at Lake LBJ in August of 2019.

According to Texas Parks & Wildlife, there are 27 lakes in Texas that are classified as being infested with zebra mussels.