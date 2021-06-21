2 Texas cities make Forbes’ list of best places to retire in 2021

College Station and San Antonio are two of the best places to retire in 2021, according to Forbes.

When weighing the pros and cons, Forbes recognized College Station and San Antonio for its low median home price, which are 21% and 37% below national median, respectively.

Another advantage pointed out by Forbes was the absence of state income tax, as well as the lack of inheritance tax in College Station and estate tax in San Antonio.

According to Forbes, the Texas town and city also share good air quality and are very bicycle-friendly.

Additionally, Forbes listed abundance of doctors as a pro for retiring in College Station, and recognized San Antonio for its a big cultural scene when there’s no pandemic.

Forbes listed one con each for the retirement destinations. College Station isn’t as walkable as some places and San Antonio experiences a serious crime rate above the average.

