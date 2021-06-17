Texas empties prison to prepare to detain immigrants arrested during ramped-up border enforcement

A Honduran migrant holds his daughters hand at an immigration checkpoint in Nuevo Laredo. The pair requested asylum in the United States, but were promptly returned to Mexico to await their case. The father was uncertain whether they would remain in Mexico until their court date.

Sign up for The Brief, our daily newsletter that keeps readers up to speed on the most essential Texas news.

Texas officials have emptied a prison to prepare it to hold immigrants arrested by state troopers as Gov. Greg Abbott ramps up the state’s law enforcement presence on the border.

Officials began transferring prisoners Wednesday from Dolph Briscoe Unit in Dilley — a small city around an hour drive southwest of San Antonio — to other facilities with available capacity so the prison can be used as a central holding facility for immigrants arrested as part of Abbott’s Operation Lone Star, Texas Department of Criminal Justice spokesperson Jeremy Desel said in a statement. It will be used to hold immigrants who have been charged with state or federal crimes, he said. It is unclear what charges these could entail, and Desel could not confirm whether that would include low-level charges.

Ad

Officials have not yet started detaining immigrants in the facility, but it will have capacity for about 1,000 people. Desel confirmed the facility has no air conditioning, which is true about many prisons in the state. Weather forecasts for the area show highs surpassing 100 degrees next week.

“The state of Texas continues to deal with a record-high influx of individuals illegally crossing the border,” Desel said in the statement. “To address the ongoing crisis, Governor Abbott is directing state resources to arrest and confine those individuals crossing the border unlawfully and who have committed a state or federal crime.”

Plans for the prison were first reported by Keri Blakinger, a reporter with The Marshall Project.

The clearing of the prison began Wednesday — the same day that Abbott announced details of his plan for a Texas border wall, saying he would reallocate $250 million in funds from the TDCJ budget as a “down payment” while also soliciting private donations.

Ad

“State leadership has assured the agency that this is a temporary measure, and the money will be reappropriated without a negative impact on TDCJ,” Desel said.