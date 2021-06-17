Bipartisan group of Texans in the U.S. House support ending president’s authority to use military force in Iraq

The U.S. Capitol Building, in Washington, D.C., in December of 2020.

WASHINGTON — The U.S. House passed legislation Thursday that would end a president’s authority to use military force in Iraq. While that war wound down years ago, the legislation is a major step toward Congress taking back war powers from the executive branch.

The resolution passed with bipartisan support within the larger U.S. House and among Texans. All Texas Democratic members backed the bill, along with five Republicans: U.S. Reps. Michael Burgess of Lewisville, Michael Cloud of Victoria, Lance Gooden of Terrell, Louie Gohmert of Tyler and Chip Roy of Austin.

All other Texas Republicans voted against the bill.

In the wake of the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks, the George W. Bush administration pushed Congress to grant him the authority to use the U.S. military in places like Afghanistan in order to hunt down the culprits.

In 2002, the Bush administration shifted focus to Iraq, arguing in a sustained media campaign that the country’s then-dictator, Saddam Hussein, was housing weapons of mass destruction. Both the House and the Senate authorized Bush in an overwhelming and bipartisan vote to use force in Iraq.

After the 2003 American invasion, those charges proved false, and many members of Congress publicly expressed regret for that vote.

But in a larger scheme, presidents from both parties have used war powers legislation from that era to take actions that were not part of the original intent. Members of Congress, who were hesitant to take responsibility for potential future foreign policy mistakes, rarely objected.

