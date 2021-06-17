Analysis: Texas Gov. Greg Abbott feels the heat

Flanked by Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick and House Speaker Dade Phelan, Gov. Greg Abbott held a press conference at the Capitol to provide more details on his plan for Texas to build its own border wall. June 16, 2021.

It’s so hot. So humid. And so hard to change the subject when Texans are worried about whether there’s enough electricity for their air conditioners.

Gov. Greg Abbott wants to talk about building a wall between Texas and Mexico — a top concern for the Republican voters whose favor he hopes to enjoy in next year’s GOP primary and general election. He’s bringing former President Donald Trump to the state this month for a visit to the border, a way to showcase the problems there and also to show those Republican voters that their most popular national leader is pals with their governor.

But the weather is in the way. More to the point: Doubts about the reliability of the state’s electric grid — there to protect all Texans from the weather — is in the way. The grid seems a little too wobbly in the face of early summer heat, after it failed in cold weather earlier this year. Having elected officials patting you on the head and telling you not to worry is less effective when your electric company is urging you to move the thermostat up to 82 degrees.

The weather right now in Texas is not unusual, but our readiness is suspect. Temperatures are rising to levels that also raise the eyebrows of electric companies and their regulators. With air conditioners running almost full time, demand for electricity is alarmingly close to supply. That raises the prospect of brownouts, when the power cycles on and off in parts of the state to cut demand, and blackouts, when the power shuts down completely.

That’s not a happy situation in normal times, but after hundreds of Texans were killed by statewide blackouts during a winter storm in February, people are jittery — for perfectly understandable reasons. Many Texans had no electricity for more than half a week at a time when outside temperatures were well below freezing. People died, some from the cold and some from ill-fated attempts to stay warm.

