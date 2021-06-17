A year after Vanessa Guillén’s death, lawmakers and advocates call for Congress to pass military sexual assault reform bill

Vanessa Guillen's sisters Lupe Guillen, left, and Mayra Guillen speak at a press conference regarding legislation that would designate Sept. 30, Guillens Birthday, as Vanessa Guillen Day on April 20, 2021.

If you or someone you know has been sexually assaulted, you can receive confidential help by calling the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network’s 24/7 toll-free support line at 800-656-4673 or visiting its online hotline.

Over a year after U.S. Army Spc. Vanessa Guillén’s death in Texas, which spurred a movement against sexual assault and harassment in the military, federal lawmakers are renewing efforts to reform — and add external accountability to — the way the military deals with such behavior.

Guillén was 20 when she was bludgeoned to death. Her body was found mutilated and buried in a shallow grave. The Army recently confirmed that Guillén reported sexual harassment twice by someone other than her alleged killer, but Army officials failed to report the harassment further up the chain. Her family members say she was sexually harassed by multiple soldiers before she was killed.

The Houston native’s killing spurred investigations both inside and outside the military that found a pattern of violence and abuse against soldiers at Fort Hood in Killeen, the U.S. military’s largest active-duty base, where Guillén was stationed. Her death also ignited widespread calls for military reform to end sexual harassment, sexual assault and violence. And state and federal lawmakers began drafting bills targeting reform.

In Washington, D.C., the original federal bill bearing her name stalled last year in Congress. But lawmakers last month, armed with the hope of bipartisan support, introduced a new version of it aimed at increasing accountability and justice within the military, titled the “I Am Vanessa Guillén Act of 2021.”

“Sexual violence is an epidemic in the military, has been for decades, we’ve spent over a billion dollars trying to fix it within the framework of the existing system,” said U.S. Rep. Jackie Speier, D-Calif., the bill’s author. “It’s a system that hasn’t worked for a long time.”

Currently, the military investigates and prosecutes these cases completely internally — which advocates say is burdened by a lack of expertise, bias and weak punishments. Military commanders decide whether a case goes to trial or whether to handle it behind closed doors. Advocates say cases are underreported because soldiers fear retaliation or don’t think they’ll get justice — both of which exacerbate the problem.

Speier’s bill would move legal decisions outside the military chain of command to a new outside office in order to add external accountability and would require the Secretary of Defense to establish a process so service members can lodge confidential complaints.

