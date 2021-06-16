Bipartisan effort led by Texans to make Juneteenth a federal holiday poised for passage

The Juneteenth historic marker is located on Strand Street in Galveston. The marker commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that Union soldiers arrived in Galveston to inform enslaved black Texans that slavery had ended, two and a half years after President Lincolns Emancipation Proclamation. June 15, 2020.

A bill to recognize Juneteenth as a federal holiday led by Republican U.S. Sen. John Cornyn and Democrat U.S. Rep. Sheila Jackson Lee, of Houston, is poised for passage as June 19 draws near.

The bill was passed in the Senate on Tuesday and is expected to get a House vote Wednesday afternoon where it has overwhelming support.

Lee said the House version of the bill has over 160 cosponsors and wide bipartisan support. Now, that bill has “legs and life” following the Senate’s unanimous approval, she said.

“What I see here today is racial divide crumbling, being crushed, under a momentous vote,” she said at a Wednesday press conference.

Cornyn was also present at the conference said he looks forward to seeing the House pass the bill and hopefully “sending it to the President's desk by the end of the week.”

Juneteenth commemorates June 19, 1865, the day that slavery officially came to an end in America when the last enslaved people in Galveston received an order informing them they were finally free — more than two years after the Emancipation Proclamation was signed.

Texas was the first state to recognize Juneteenth as a state holiday in 1980, then D.C. followed and 46 other states.

